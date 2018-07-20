Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The government has dismissed as desperate politicking moves by some members of the society who are peddling falsehoods about a shutdown of service stations through the social media, insisting that contingent plans have been put in place to address the sudden steep in demand of the commodity on the local market.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo this Thursday, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the government has reduced the ethanol concentration in fuel at service stations from E20 to E10 with immediate effect up to the 8th of next month as a way to cushion the shortage of the commodity.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Looking for house to rent

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

2006 isuzu elf

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Electric fence supply & installation

4 room house pumula south

2003 nissan vanette


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

3 mins ago | 11 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

25 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

26 mins ago | 39 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

26 mins ago | 230 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 216 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

28 mins ago | 162 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

29 mins ago | 109 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

29 mins ago | 245 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

32 mins ago | 103 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

41 mins ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

51 mins ago | 454 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

51 mins ago | 234 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

3 hrs ago | 4281 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 2190 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2818 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 824 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days