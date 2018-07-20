'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has dismissed as desperate politicking moves by some members of the society who are peddling falsehoods about a shutdown of service stations through the social media, insisting that contingent plans have been put in place to address the sudden steep in demand of the commodity on the local market.Addressing journalists in Bulawayo this Thursday, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the government has reduced the ethanol concentration in fuel at service stations from E20 to E10 with immediate effect up to the 8th of next month as a way to cushion the shortage of the commodity.