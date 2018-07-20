Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former Zanu PF politburo Member Jonathan Moyo has mocked Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo for claiming that Zimbabwe has too much freedoms yet President Emmerson Mnangagwa he of recent threatened MDC Alliance with arrest for plotting to incite supporters to demonstrate against Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for refusing to be transparent in the conduction of this year's election.MDC Alliance had planned to conduct vigils at ZEC offices in Harare disputing the manner in which ZEC is handling the elections, but the police sealed off the ZEC offices after Mnangagwa threatened to deal with Chamisa."Tick tock tick tock...3 days to go. They're now scared. The coup announcer, SB Moyo, who's lied about a new dispensation in Zim now says the country has "too much freedom" & "it's being abused". xd. It's back to their default ways," Moyo said in his tweet.