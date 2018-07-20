Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

by TimeLive
4 hrs ago | Views
The CEO of Thabelo Funerals and Tombstones company, Humbulani Aubrey Bvumbi, put the fear of death into would-be hijackers who he sent fleeing for their lives as they pounced in his driveway in Johannesburg.

The incident‚ captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media‚ showed Bvumbi arriving home in Bryanston on Tuesday afternoon in his Range Rover.

A dark Alfa followed him in‚ blocking the gate as it disgorged armed attackers who approached the driver's and passenger doors. But before they could act‚ he drew a firearm‚ blasting through the passenger door‚ sending them rushing headlong back to their getaway car.

As they reversed‚ he unleashed a volley of bullets through the gate.




Source - TimesLive
More on: #Robbers, #Gun, #CEO

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days