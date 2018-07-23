Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex starved woman assaulted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A self-confessed sex-starved woman was yesterday assaulted by her polygamous husband at civil court where she had won a protection order.

Enesiya Chitemerere appeared before magistrate Noah Gwatidzo where she claimed that Samson Mlambo had been assaulting her despite sexually starving her since January this year.

"Your worship, we last had sex in January but he physically abuses me despite denying me my conjugal rights.

"Initially, he had said that he can no longer perform until I found out that he was married with children, hence I have realised that I am a second wife.

"He is threatening to evict me from our matrimonial house.

"Your worship, I am seeking that he should not assault and insult me using obscenities," said Chitemerere

In response, Mlambo did not deny the fact that he was sexually starving his wife.

"Your Worship, we last had sex in January.

"This woman is my second wife, she came after I had been married.

"The problem is that she does not want my children to come to our house.

"She sold some of our properties so when I confront her that is when she says I am abusing her," said Mlambo

Presiding Magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the protection order in Chitemerere's favour.

Mlambo could not stomach the protection order being granted in favour of Chitemerere and attacked her upon leaving the court.

Source - hmetro
