Wife sleeps with her father

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman stands accused of bedding her father and son following a domestic dispute with her husband.This came to light at Harare Civil court where Janet Machivenyika sought for a protection order against her 65-year-old husband Arthur Dombodzvuku."This man accuses me of sleeping with my father and son. He calls me a witch," said Janet."He beats me in front of the children."He spends most of his time at his girlfriend's place and will be home only to harass me."In response, Dombodzvuku contested the accusations saying he was not violent and never accused his wife of sleeping with her father adding that his refuses to sleep with him."She refused to sleep with me in our upstairs bedroom which we never slept in for 12 years."How can I accuse my wife of sleeping with her father whilst the late stayed with us for seven years."I did not call my wife a witc;, her cousin Malvin sent me a text accusing her of being a witch and I told her and she said he is crazy."I am not violent and these are false accusations," said Dombodzvuku.Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted a protection order favouring Machivenyika.