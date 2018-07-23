'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have reportedly loaned their leading striker Ozias Zibande to neighbours Bulawayo City, while in form Denzel Khumalo has been recalled from developmental side Bosso 90.Despite being their leading gunman with four goals to date, the bustling Zibande has seen his scoring touch eluding him and last scored in the 1-2 loss to ZPC Kariba on May 6, while Khumalo, who was loaned to Bosso 90 to work on his attitude, has been in devastating form, chipping in with vital goals for the Division One side.Zibande's departure paves way for Tafadzwa Sibanda from Central Region Division One side TelOne who the technical bench rates highly after impressive performances for the Midlands side. He has so far scored five goals."Zibande is on his way to Bulawayo City, but is still a Highlanders player," said a source.Highlanders' public relations officer Ronald Moyo could neither confirm nor deny the departure of Zibande, but confirmed that Khumalo's short loan spell in Division One had ended."I can only confirm that Denzel Khumalo has been recalled. On Ozias, there is a lot of player movement happening since it's the transfer window and we will be guided by the technical team on who they want to bring in, who they want to continue working with and who they want to release or loan," said Moyo.Highlanders have also registered former How Mine and Stellenbosch of South Africa forward Tinashe Makanda, but he is yet to feature as he awaits his reverse clearance from across the Limpopo.The second transfer window closes on Tuesday next week and Highlanders resume the season with a home clash against perennial rivals Dynamos on August 5 where the three players are likely to feature.Despite player additions, Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu insists his side does not have any mandatory position to finish in at the end of the season, but is building a competitive team using home grown talent.He is also on record as saying he wants to bring back the Highlanders' culture of exciting football that will help bring the fans back to their matches and seems to be well within that target, as the Bulawayo giants have almost reached the figures they netted the whole of last season in gate takings.Presenting the club's figures to members during the club's mid-year review meeting last Sunday, treasurer Donald Ndebele said as at June 30 this year, he had banked $111 728 compared to $114 174 for the whole of last year.In 2016, Ndebele said the club realised $120 476 from gate takings, while $126 887 was netted in 2015.