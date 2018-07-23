Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
mnangagwa
President Mnangagwa yesterday said the Government had put in place measures to ensure Monday's harmonised elections are transparent, free, fair and credible.

Speaking at the BRICS Africa Outreach Dialogue at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, the President said although campaigning for the elections had reached its climax, he decided to honour the invitation to attend the event because Government attached great importance to the group of the world's emerging economies as its meetings made strategic deliberations.

"My country goes to the polls in two days' time which are set to deepen our democratic traditions in keeping with the guidelines and standards set by Sadc and the African Union," President Mnangagwa said at the dialogue that was held at the 10th BRICS Summit.

"I thank the observer missions, including some from BRICS countries, which have heeded our invitation to join us during this crucial plebiscite. Let me assure you that all measures have been put in place for peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections."

Presidents of BRICS member-states - Michel Temer (Brazil), Vladimir Putin (Russia), Xi Jinping (China), India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and host President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the three-day summit that ended yesterday.

It ran under the theme "BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution". President Mnangagwa was among African leaders who attended the outreach that is meant to strengthen relations between BRICS and Africa. Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Edgar Lungu (Zambia), Hage Geingob (Nambia), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Peter Mutharika (Malawi), Macky Sall (Senegal)and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique) also attended the dialogue. President Mnangagwa said he considered it important for him to attend the BRICS Summit and have a chance to exchange views with other leaders as the grouping ushers in its second decade of cooperation.

"My country thus recognises this forum as one where crucial strategic matters are deliberated upon, which matters have a bearing on shaping new global inclusive sustainable development and mutually beneficial partnerships," he said.

The theme for this year's summit, he added, resonated with the country's development aspirations. "We welcome the numerous possibilities for cooperation it (BRICS) offers for my country," he said.

"My country is determined to leapfrog our development and growth. We have started on an ambitious but attainable drive to industrialise and modernize all sectors of our economy. Opportunities abound in the infrastructure, mining, agro-processing, light-to-heavy industrial manufacturing, ICTs and financial services sectors.

"All these key economic aspects rank high on our vision to be a middle income country with a per capita income of $3 500, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption by 2030. We therefore welcome collaboration on multi-country projects which facilitate speedy regional and continental integration at tertiary levels where there is greater beneficiation of our mineral resources for Zimbabwe's overall industrialization.

"Zimbabwe stands ready to enhance collaboration, inclusive growth and shared prosperity with all of you." The President lauded BRICS for championing multi-lateralism since its formation in 2006. This, he said, has secured the interests of most developing countries. He urged the grouping to remain steadfast in working towards a stronger and open multilateral system.

"If ever we needed one, the time is now," he said. "We can be happy that one of the BRICS countries' currency is now counted among the IMFs basket of reserve currencies. Zimbabwe recognizes the merit of the BRICS ambition to make the world better, more uniformly developed and prosperous place for all mankind. As we go back home, we shall carry with us the sense that better days await all of us, in a future we are building together, in solidarity."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

House to rent

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Mini bus for sale

On sale is mazda bongo

Kitchen units on sale

Looking for house to rent

For sale are bags

Computer programs for tracking sales


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

1 hr ago | 1239 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

1 hr ago | 591 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

2 hrs ago | 984 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man rapes daughter on way from church

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga warns lawyers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1815 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3762 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

15 hrs ago | 2125 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3926 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2280 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3094 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3358 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days