Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is today expected to meet women at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) to discuss issues affecting them. According to one of the organisers, the women would be drawn from all the country's 10 provinces.

The meeting, which comes hard on the heels of several other gatherings that the President has been addressing over the past few weeks, is expected to afford women an opportunity to air their grievances to President Mnangagwa on various issues, while supporting his endeavour to grow the economy.

"As women constitute a huge chunk of our population, they thus can equally play an important role in our politics, economy and policy making. The emancipation of everyone including women has been at the core of President Mnangagwa's objective in the new dispensation."

Professor Charity Manyeruke added that the decision by President Mnangagwa to launch the Women's Bank was an indication of his commitment towards women's empowerment.

"The President has also championed and presided over many women's projects. Women, however, still encounter some problems that the President is not knowledgeable of," she   said.

"This is a chance for all women in Zimbabwe to meet and say out our challenges to the President as this will be the last gathering that he will address before elections."

Women, who constitute 52 percent of the population, play a crucial role in economic development as attested by their involvement in the small to medium enterprises sector, where the majority are currently absorbed. However, despite their commitment in economic development women continue to face many challenges, mainly, lack of capital to finance their entrepreneurial projects since most of them do not have collateral to enable them to borrow money from the banks.

Seized by the economic challenges faced by women, the Government has been working on several empowerment initiatives to ensure that women get a stake in economic development in the country, with the opening of the Women's Bank, being one of them. The first of its kind in the Sadc region, the bank will offer loans to women, youths and other small-scale businesses.

The setting up of the Women's Bank is consistent with the provisions of the Constitution in promoting inclusivity of women and gender mainstreaming in all development programmes in Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Women, #HICC

Comments

House to rent

Gates on sale

House to rent- bulawayo

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

For sale are sneakers and timberland

For sale are bags

School furniture on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

2 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man rapes daughter on way from church

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chiwenga warns lawyers

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1845 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3771 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

16 hrs ago | 2130 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 759 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 531 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2290 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3126 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3364 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days