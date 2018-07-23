Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Josiah Magama Tongogara Legacy Foundation yesterday endorsed Zanu-PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa as the person Zimbabweans must vote for in elections set for Monday next week.In a statement to The Herald yesterday, the foundation chairman Ambassador Simbi Mubako said President Mnangagwa shared the same values as those of Tongogara."The Josiah Magama Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF candidate for President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in the forthcoming harmonized elections."The values Tongogara fought for in liberating the country and his vision of agricultural and economic development, empowerment of men, women and youths are now being pursued with visible results."ED Mnangagwa is eminently the right candidate to represent Zanu-PF and to uphold the values of the liberation struggle that Josiah Magama Tongogara fought for," he said.Ambassador Mubako described Tongogara as a man who worked with the people, resonating with Mnangagwa's approach towards work."Tongogara always advocated working with people and he gave credit to the people for the success of the liberation war that brought Independence and democracy to Zimbabwe," he said."This aligns with President Mnangagwa's often repeated statement that: 'The voice of the People is the voice of God'."The John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust on Wednesday also endorsed President Mnangagwa.