Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga warns lawyers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) yesterday warned lawyers against making reckless statements with the effect of inciting political violence.

He said lawyers must uphold their responsibilities as officers of the court.

VP Chiwenga also implored those who would have lost in the Monday harmonised elections to congratulate the winners and accept results.

Addressing a rally in Goromonzi yesterday to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, he said lawyers are expected to behave responsibly.

His warning coincided with a statement by Advocate Thabani Mpofu,legal adviser to MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who on Thursday claimed a transitional framework for the transfer of power from President Mnangagwa to his client was now in place.

Without mentioning names, VP Chiwenga said lawyers risked being prosecuted if they incited violence.

"Today we have heard from those who regard themselves as renowned lawyers in the country. If you are a lawyer you are an officer of the court. Yes you might be a lawyer or an Advocate but you are also an officer of the court. If you are an officer of the court you abide by the requisite laws. You cannot say in one breath I am an officer of the court and in the same breath you say I am not. If you are a court official you do not incite violence. No one is allowed to incite violence no matter your reasoning. When you incite violence and abuse the law or in breach of the law you can be charged. If people get injured because of what you would have said you are also accountable," said VP Chiwenga.

He said both winners and losers should shake hands upon announcement of election results. "So we are saying there will be a winner and there will be losers. Those who would have lost election must accept defeat and congratulate the winner. Also the winner will say I have won and next time you do better. There should be no violence. We warn those who upon entering the race refuse to accept defeat. If you had not adequately prepared accept it," said VP Chiwenga.

Turning to Caledonia, a sprawling settlement east of Harare, VP Chiwenga said Government will come up with a comprehensive plan that ensured that they were properly settled with social amenities. He warned one of the leaders of housing cooperatives, Mr Oswald Gwanzura, to stop threatening people in the area that he would repossess their stands should they not vote for him in Goromonzi South constituency where he is battling it out with Zanu-PF candidate Petronella Kagonye.

Mr Gwanzura lost to Kagonye in primary elections before standing as an independent.

VP Chiwenga said Government was aware of challenges faced in Caledonia related to land barons, double allocation and absence of social amenities.

He said those who stood as independents like Mr Gwanzura ceased to belong to Zanu-PF.

"This land does not belong to Gwanzura so he has no such powers. We do not want people who threaten others. You want to threaten people when you committed crimes of fleecing people of their money. You shall be held to account for your crimes," said VP Chiwenga.

The rally was also attended by Zanu-PF Politburo member Sydney Sekeramayi, deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe and provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

For sale are bags

Goat farming business

4 room house pumula south

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Full desktop on sale

House to rent

Gates on sale

Merc c270cdi on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

1 hr ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

1 hr ago | 596 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

2 hrs ago | 999 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man rapes daughter on way from church

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1817 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3763 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

15 hrs ago | 2127 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3930 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2281 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3358 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days