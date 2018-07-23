Man rapes daughter on way from church

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 52-YEAR-OLD man from Kezi has been arrested for raping his 11-year-old daughter and on one of the occasions the two were on their way from church.On the second occasion, the man, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, raped his daughter, who does not live with him, when she visited him at his place of residence.The accused person was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to August 7.Prosecuting, Mr Moses Gondongwe said the man raped the juvenile who is in Grade Six in April."On 13 April, the juvenile went to visit her father at his place of residence as they don't stay together. Her father invited her to his bedroom and whilst they were there, he raped her once and warned the juvenile against reporting the matter."On the following day the juvenile went to church with her father and on their way back he ordered her to accompany him to a nearby bush to collect firewood. While there the man went on to rape his daughter once and then ordered her to proceed home," said Mr Gondongwe.He said the matter came to light on April 21 after the complainant's cousin noticed that the juvenile was having difficulties in walking.Mr Gondongwe said the juvenile then revealed to her cousin what her father had done to her.The matter was reported to the police resulting in the man's arrest.