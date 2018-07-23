Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man rapes daughter on way from church

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 52-YEAR-OLD man from Kezi has been arrested for raping his 11-year-old daughter and on one of the occasions the two were on their way from church.

On the second occasion, the man, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, raped his daughter, who does not live with him, when she visited him at his place of residence.

The accused person was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to August 7.

Prosecuting, Mr Moses Gondongwe said the man raped the juvenile who is in Grade Six in April.

"On 13 April, the juvenile went to visit her father at his place of residence as they don't stay together. Her father invited her to his bedroom and whilst they were there, he raped her once and warned the juvenile against reporting the matter.

"On the following day the juvenile went to church with her father and on their way back he ordered her to accompany him to a nearby bush to collect firewood. While there the man went on to rape his daughter once and then ordered her to proceed home," said Mr Gondongwe.

He said the matter came to light on April 21 after the complainant's cousin noticed that the juvenile was having difficulties in walking.

Mr Gondongwe said the juvenile then revealed to her cousin what her father had done to her.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in the man's arrest.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Rape, #Daughter, #Church

Comments

House to rent

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Mini bus for sale

On sale is mazda bongo

Kitchen units on sale

Looking for house to rent

For sale are bags

Computer programs for tracking sales


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

1 hr ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

1 hr ago | 593 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

1 hr ago | 590 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga warns lawyers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1814 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3762 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

15 hrs ago | 2125 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3925 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2280 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3093 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3358 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days