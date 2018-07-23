Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has dismissed an application by ZAPU's aspiring MP for Gwanda Central constituency, Mr Cannicious Nkala, who sought an order directing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to rectify alleged anomalies in the constituency's voters' roll.

The ruling by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo followed an urgent chamber application by Mr Nkala, through his lawyers Tanaka Law Chambers, citing Zec and its chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba as respondents.

Mr Nkala wanted an order directing Zec to remove the names of voters from foreign constituencies appearing on the voters' roll for Gwanda Central Constituency.

The aspiring MP in his application argued that the voters' roll had serious irregularities which violated his right to free and fair elections.

In dismissing the application, Justice Moyo said the applicant failed to list the names of the places that fall under Gwanda Central Constituency.

"It would be inadequate to just state that an address is incomplete without stating what precisely is missing in that address. I hold the view that even the information given on the inadequacy of the voters' roll is insufficient, as the founding affidavit has failed to explicitly show such especially with regard to what areas fall under his constituency and what is lacking in the addresses making them incomplete," she said.

Justice Moyo said there was no basis upon which Mr Nkala claimed that the voters' roll was fraught with irregularities.

"It is common cause that the applicant did not approach Zec in terms of section 28 of the Electoral Act and therefore it is my finding that he (Mr Nkala) has failed to bring himself within the ambit of the electoral laws of this country as read with the constitution and cannot be heard on this platform," she said.

Justice Moyo said the applicant failed to adopt the correct procedure when he brought the matter before the court.

"I will not proceed to deal with other points in limine as they are intertwined with the first one on failure to adopt the correct procedure. The application is accordingly dismissed with costs," ruled the judge.

In his founding affidavit, Mr Nkala alleged that when he inspected the voters' roll for his constituency, he found that it had serious anomalies, which were likely to disfranchise prospective voters and affect the election  results.

Mr Nkala said 53 people who registered to vote in Bulawayo, Chitungwiza and other areas outside his constituency were placed under Gwanda Central Constituency.

He said the anomalies and irregularities were a violation of section 155 (1) (a) and (d) and (2) (b) of the constitution, which provides for free and fair elections.

"My right to stand for election is ordinarily affected by the irregularities encapsulated in the voter's roll going to the root of fairness of the elections.

Residential addresses of other voters are incomplete making it difficult to ascertain if they are bona fide voters of the constituency. The foreign voters will influence the outcome of the election in Gwanda Central for the National Assembly seat," said Mr Nkala.

The voters' roll was compiled between September 2017 and June 2018 using the biometric technology. During the inspection period, 114 691 requests for voter registration data corrections were received and effected.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #High_court, #Zapu,

Comments

House to rent

Bags on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Packing bags on sale

House to rent- bulawayo

Bmwx3 on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Computer programs for tracking sales


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

1 hr ago | 1176 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

1 hr ago | 569 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

1 hr ago | 945 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

1 hr ago | 278 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Man rapes daughter on way from church

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga warns lawyers

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1804 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3757 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

15 hrs ago | 2122 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3921 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 755 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3574 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2276 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3089 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3357 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days