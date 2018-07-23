Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Filabusi in Matabeleland South lost $4 000 and a Toyota Fun Cargo vehicle to three unidentified armed robbers who broke into his home.The car valued at $3 000 was recovered near Mbalabala Business Centre along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.The suspects broke through locked doors into Mr Tizai Dava's home in Bizluck Mine while he slept with his wife in his bedroom and demanded cash and other valuables.The trio, who were armed with axes and knives, got away with cash that was stashed in the wardrobe, forced the couple to hand over their car keys and drove away.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday said no arrests have been made so far."I can confirm a man lost $4 000 bond notes and a Fun Cargo to unknown thieves who broke into his house just after midnight on Tuesday. The unidentified robbers were armed with axes and knives. They forced doors open and demanded cash and car keys."They dumped the vehicle near Mbalabala Business Centre where it was recovered the following day," said Insp Ndebele.The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.He warned business people to desist from keeping large sums of money at their business premises.Insp Ndebele said all monies should be deposited in banks."Keeping money at business premises or homes attracts thieves and sometimes results in loss of lives and unnecessary injuries. Most of these robbery cases are committed by people close to the victims. To avoid such incidents, people should learn to bank their cash or use plastic money to safeguard their lives," said Insp Ndebele.In February, a businessman from Avoca area in Filabusi lost over $7 600 and a pistol to unidentified burglars who broke into his shop.