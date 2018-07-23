Latest News Editor's Choice


Vote wisely: Church

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJP) yesterday urged Zimbabweans to cast their vote prudently and bravely for the greater good of the nation.

Addressing Journalists in Harare, CCJP chairman Rudolf Nyandoro referred to the Bible to underline the need to select trustworthy and capable men and women as leaders.

Nyandoro, who is also chairman of the Zimbabwe Catholics Bishops Conference (ZCBC) emphasised the need for all voters to choose leaders who will help in conserving Christian norms and values in our society whose composition has up to 80% of Christians.

"We are asking you to make the best use of your vote for the good of our country. Let us all go out to vote peacefully in our numbers," he said.

"On June 29, the ZCBC issued a pastoral letter which reminds us of our role as Christians to choose leaders who will help in building the kingdom of heaven on Earth, leaders who will shape our country according to the gospel, values and how God wants us to live."

On Monday, Zimbabweans will vote for their desired local authority, national assembly and presidential candidates in a decisive poll in which for the first time since independence, former President Robert Mugabe is not contesting.

Although the pre-election period has been relatively peaceful with a few cases of overt violence, there have been reported cases of covert intimidation, especially in rural areas.

Nyandoro urged Zimbabweans to courageously cast their vote without any fear while disclosing that CCJP will deploy over 800 election observers to make sure the vote of the masses was respected and protected.

"Do not be afraid, your vote is your secret. As church, we will be available in all provinces for accompaniment and assistance in protecting your vote," he said.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days