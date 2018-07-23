Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will today address defining rallies of their political lives a stone's throw from each other ahead of elections on Monday.

Mnangagwa, according to Zanu PF legal secretary, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, will use the rally to deliver his victory speech before the elections at the National Sports Stadium (NSS), the venue of his inauguration last November.

"His Excellency is going to give his victory speech, rallying his troops for the final lap in his victory speech. He will be telling us exactly how he is going to be running the country in the next five years, that's what he is going to be telling his supporters," Mangwana said.

On the other hand, Chamisa will take his campaign to Freedom Square, the arena of the famous, Crossover Rally which was addressed by his predecessor, the late Morgan Tsvangirai a couple of years ago.

With confidence high up in his camp, Chamisa's team said the rally will signify the burying of 38 years of Zanu PF mis-governance and sow seeds of a new trajectory both economically and politically.

One of the MDC Alliance principals, Tendai Biti was upbeat about the election prospects, saying the rally would be Mnangagwa's farewell party except he was not invited.

"We are going to make a statement that Zanu PF is losing, that Mnangagwa is going to be the former President of Zimbabwe come Tuesday. We are going to make a statement on the plans of the future how we are climbing into the horizon of change and taking with us all the people of Zimbabwe," Biti said.

The two political parties were clear that violence will not be on the agenda despite the proximity of the venue of the two rallies.

"We are not aware that Zanu PF is holding its rally at the NSS, but it doesn't matter to us. They are a party of history; they will be history come Monday. Zimbabweans are going to delete them. Their rally will not affect us, nobody supports them, nobody likes them, they will have to force people," Biti said.

But Mangwana sang from a different hymn book, saying they were expecting over 150 000 people at the 60 000 capacity stadium for the rally.

"We are expecting quite a lot of people to come in excess of 150 000 people to be addressed. We did not choose NSS in particular, but just an excessive of political tolerance. We applied for the other venues we heard that the MDC-T had applied for the next venue (and) we had to choose the next one available," Mangwana said.

Zanu PF is reportedly demanding cash-strapped parastatals to finance the hiring of buses to ferry party supporters from the country's 10 provinces to Mnangagwa's final rally.

Party officials disclosed that Zanu PF forced parastatals to finance the hiring of 40 buses for each province as Mnangagwa battles for popularity contest with 40-year-old Chamisa.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo professed ignorance of the development, but was optimistic that the rally would be oversubscribed.

"The rally will be well attended, that I can confirm. About hiring of buses, I don't know anything about that. I am in Matabeleland now campaigning," Khaya Moyo said.

A well-informed source revealed: "The party has been pressuring parastatals to fund the rally. They know Chamisa has a strong following in urban centres and they have hired about 400 buses to make sure that Mnangagwa won't be embarrassed."

Some transport companies were reportedly forced to abandon the lucrative Harare-Johannesburg routes after Zanu PF hired all their buses.

NewsDay Weekender understands that after the rally, Mnangagwa will meet women voters at the Harare International Conference in the afternoon as he concludes his quest to retain power in Monday's polls.

According to messages circulating on social media mobilising women to attend the meeting with Mnangagwa, the meeting is a non-partisan event for all women regardless of political affiliation.

"As women constitute a huge chunk of our population and thus can equally play important roles in our politics, economy, policy-making," the messages read.

"The emancipation of everyone, including women, has been at the core of HE's (Mnangagwa) objectives in the new dispensation. He launched a women's bank – an indication of his commitment towards women's empowerment.

"The President has also championed and presided over many women's projects. Women, however, still encounter some challenges that the President is not knowledgeable of."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

4 room house pumula south

On sale are leather sofas

For sale are bags

House to rent

Suits on sale

2003 nissan vanette

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Eggs on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

2 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Voting day basics

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Vote wisely: Church

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mutasa cries for help

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU aspiring MP's claims

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man rapes daughter on way from church

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga warns lawyers

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

SA beef up staff at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF wins ruling against teachers' union

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tshisa, Eric KNight sing Mnangagwa praises

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mudede's Office to open during elections

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

fastjet off to mixed start

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tongogara Legacy Foundation endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnanagwa to meet women at HICC

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo dumps Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks: Govt

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zimbabwe for free, fair elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Highlanders loan out Zibande'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa lets ED rig vote but will stop ED win elections with 'mountain moving legal team'

4 hrs ago | 1850 Views

LISTEN: Assassination attempt on Biti

4 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Only a Zimbabwean currently living in the Diaspora will dislodge ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3773 Views

A letter to my son (part 4)

15 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe Election Scenarios

16 hrs ago | 2132 Views

ZEC working with Mnangagwa to subvert Chamisa's will

16 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt2

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

An inherited crisis of imagination: A Long Essay concerning the understanding of Zimbabwe - Pt1

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Wife sleeps with her father

17 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Sex starved woman assaulted

17 hrs ago | 2291 Views

WATCH: Chamisa threatens to arrest Mnangagwa's supporters after winning election

18 hrs ago | 3129 Views

What an opportunity missed by Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3365 Views

A message to the undecided voter

19 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mugabe's Board of Censors in limbo

19 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Broke MDC begging just to feed election agents vs big-spender Zanu PF - KO before the voting started

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days