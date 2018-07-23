Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRO-MATEBELELAND opposition, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) on Wednesday launched its "parliament" at a secret place after police violently disrupted their initial ceremony which had been set for the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday, MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo said all the party's 37 aspiring parliamentary candidates will automatically constitute a Mthwakazi parliament."On Wednesday, we successfully launched our Mthwakazi parliament after police initially blocked the launch," he said, adding, "The role of parliament will be to address the issues of Mthwakazi such as marginalisation, gukurahundi atrocities and the importation of labour from other regions. Since Zimbabwe attained independence, people of Mthwakazi have not been truly represented."Moyo said the defiant party's parliament will be running parallel to Zimbabwe's legislative assembly set to be constituted after Monday's elections.