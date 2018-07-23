Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa says his envisaged government will not repossess land parcelled out to black Zimbabweans under ousted President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reform process since 2000.Addressing thousands of MDC Alliance supporters who thronged his penultimate campaign rally in Bindura's Chipadze Stadium Friday, Chamisa promised to issue title deeds to farmers who benefitted from the process.Chamisa said there was nothing to inspire confidence the new farmers will remain owners of the land in the absence of security of tenure.He also denied claims his government planned to repossess land seen by many as Mugabe's one time patronage tool.While Chamisa made the pledges over land security, he however did not speak about any prospects of parcelling out land to his supporters who missed out on the empowerment programme.Chamisa meets incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa among 23 locals vying for the country's most influential job.