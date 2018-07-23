Mnangagwa dates women

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa flew back home from a BRICS summit in South Africa Friday with an interface meeting with Zimbabwean women in his Saturday campaign itinerary.Mnangagwa abandoned a meeting with vendors on Thursday to attend the 10th BRICS summit in the neighbouring country.During the summit, the Zimbabwean leader pledged in front of world leaders to deliver a free and fair election at home this Monday."My country goes to the polls in two days' time which are set to deepen our democratic traditions in keeping with the guidelines and standards set by SADC and AU," Mnangagwa said in his address while promising to "leapfrog our development and growth"."We have started on an ambitious but attainable drive to industrialise and modernise all sectors of our economy," he added.The Zimbabwean leader, who is only eight months in the hot seat, faces a big test to his popularity as the country's number one in an election which sees his strong challenge mainly from MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.On his return Friday, Mnangagwa, who has been on the campaign trail, will address a rally comprising Zimbabwean women Saturday afternoon at the HICC in Harare.The event was organised by the Women Supporting ED but seeks the audience of all women regardless of political affiliation.Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga have had interface meetings with minority groups such as Zimbabweans of Indian descent as well as white Zimbabweans as Zanu-PF seeks to drum up support for the crucial plebiscite.