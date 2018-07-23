Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

Latest News Editor's Choice


TOP MDC-T politician and legislator Eddie Cross says President Emmerson Mnangagwa was headed for a thumping defeat of his main rival, Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance.

Cross was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in Redcliff at a Friday commissioning ceremony of ZimCoke, a coking company within Ziscosteel.

"We will see that on Monday, but I think Emmerson will get a majority.

"I think Chamisa has done a good fight, but he is not going to win the majority," Cross said.

The MDC legislator is retiring from active politics end of his tenure this month aged 78.

Since his shock seizure of power from his former boss and President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Cross said, has restored sanity in the troubled country.

"Mnangagwa has made a good beginning; this country was lost.

"The country was in the wilderness; the corruption was endemic. There was no investment. People had no confidence, but I think confidence is coming back now," he said.

Before the first vote is even cast, the MDC-T legislator and businessman already had advice for Mnangagwa, telling the 75-year-old leader he must staff his next cabinet with competent individuals.

"I think that what Emmerson has got to do is to appoint competent executives. We don't want corrupt people in government," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

