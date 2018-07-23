Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Harare West independent candidate Jessie Majome has expressed concerns over glaring anomalies on the voters' roll in the constituency as the nation goes to polls on Monday."As candidate for the Harare West constituency National Assembly seat, I am concerned with the glaring anomalies I state below on the voters' roll which stand in the way of a free and fair election on 30 July 2018. 2622 people on the roll reside at non existent addresses e.g. Nos. 1 Mabelreign Harare, 4538 people live at addresses where more than 6 people live. 33 people are said to reside at 10 Mabelreign which is an non existent address," she said."The sloppy capturing of addresses, roads and suburbs which has disenfranchised Harare West voters who have been assigned a different constituency e.g. Warren Park constituency. The shifting of the following traditional polling stations which will cause confusion among voters: I.Masaisai Primary School – voters moved to Acacia open space II.Cornelius Hope School – voters moved to Marere farm house open space III.Broken Arrow Shopping Centre – voters moved to Marlborough District Office"She said the unconstitutional placing of a ZANU PF election billboard inside Marlborough Police Station, yet Police Commissioner Matanga made an undertaking to remove it on 18 July 2018."In fact there is now new ZANU PF elections billboard which was erected after.I wish to engage you on the above issues in person and seek audience before the 30 July election and request as a matter of urgency that you: Demonstrate to me where the 2622 people actually live so they do not vote if they do not reside at real Harare West addresses, Demonstrate to me the voter education and information means that you will employ to ensure that voters know the exact directions,streets, sites of their polling stations in the affected areas and Ensure that the ZANU PF billboard inside Marlborough Police Station is remove," she said.