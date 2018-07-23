Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has expressed concerns over why political parties in Zimbabwe continue to go into elections yet knowing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's irreguilarities.

The nation goes into election on Monday.

"It amazes me in Zimbabwe. Political parties are going to the elections aware of ZEC irregularities and uneven ground for competition. United States have intensified it's sanctions because of failure to implement electoral reforms by the coup government. So in simple terms these parties want to participate and cite irregularities after participating in the process. I choose Mthwakazi freedom because the Zimbabwean politics has a long to transform," he said.

Source - Byo24News

