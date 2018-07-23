Chipinge candidates entice voters

News / National

by NANGO

Political candidates in Manicaland ceased the opportunity to engage community members ranging from youth, women, people with disabilities and the elderly. The candidates eagerly set themselves apart and were clear on why they deserved to win in the looming elections.Mr K F Chiororo an independent candidate, Takawira Mupakati from National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) and C Hlatswayo from MDC Alliance explained the need for strong policies and promised to address these when elected into office. The youthful candidate from NCA proposed that when elected into office he will ensure legal reform processes to repeal the Communal Lands Acts which gives government power to dispossess people's land without offering compensation. The National Constitutional Assembly aspiring candidate also argued that the current constitution centralises power in the hands of the president and said his party would spearhead a constitutional reform process which will usher in a new people driven constitution. The MDC Alliance candidate Mr C Hlatswayo promised effective service delivery.Chipinge South independent candidate Mr K F Chiororo promised the electorate improved service delivery by the local authority and to crackdown corrupt council officials. He said that devolution could bring local economic development and added that all the candidates should pledge to campaign in peace and urge their supporters to co-exist despite divergent political ideologies. The candidates pledged to be accountable to the people and all agreed to use constituency development funds to build satellite clinics and other necessities which are not available in the constituency.Platform for Youth Development Trust in collaboration with NANGO held this dialogue meeting between the electorate and candidates at New Checheche Conference Centre. Three out of an expected six candidates attended the meeting and more than 100 community members braved the chilly weather to interface with their potential leaders. This public dialogue meeting accorded citizens opportunity to discuss with the aspiring leaders issues affecting sustainable development and service delivery. A series of dialogue meeting will be held in all constituencies in Chipinge district and this would allow the interface between citizens and potential leaders.