#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

by NANGO
1 hr ago | Views
Harare residents have bemoaned the poor state of service delivery and call for all aspiring candidates to honour their pledges if they do win in the harmonised elections. Residents said that aspiring candidates should also respect the code of conduct which political parties have been mandated to sign and comply with.

Residents commended the code of conduct which binds all political parties, promotes conditions that are conducive for free and fair elections and a climate of tolerance in which electioneering activity may take place without fear, coercion, intimidation or reprisals.

However, somewhat content with the peaceful election environment, residents from the different constituencies highlighted grievances that cut across all constituencies. Residents called on the aspiring candidates to find lasting and sustainable solutions to poor access to clean and portable water, erratic electricity supply, irregular refuse collection, exorbitant rates, dilapidated recreational facilities, poor roads among other issues.

Residents also encouraged some of the aspiring candidates to relook at their priorities and ensure that what they prioritise is in line with needs of the people they intend to serve. As part of development for their communities, the candidates promised youth empowerment projects, setting up ward non-partisan ward development committees, improving road networks within constituencies, advocating for more water sourcing for areas like Mabvuku and Chitungwiza, fundraising to procure a local ambulance, resuscitating recreational centres, refurbishing public toilets, renovating designated public transport pick up points,  introducing neighbourhood watch to curb criminal activities and to lobby for affordable education for orphans and vulnerable children.

The aspiring candidates that got the opportunity to interact with their respective community members were Mary Terai and Tafadzwa Thomas both from Build Zimbabwe Alliance, Fortunate Musinake of the People's Rainbow Coalition, Cleytos Mahlathini and Luke Dzinamarira from Coalition of Democrats, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi and Blessing Nhende representing MDC Alliance and Margaret Mweru from Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity. Only one aspiring Member of Parliament, Simbarashe Manomano participated in the interactions.  He is vying for MP representing MDC led by Thokozani Khupe.

Less than two weeks before the Harmonised elections, Harare Residents Trust (HRT) and NANGO held meetings to capacitate residents and rate payers so that they make informed decisions come the election day. It was of paramount importance to also create platforms of engagement between the electorate and candidates vying for public office.

HRT, a citizen rights group in Harare and NANGO, organised the interaction dubbed ‘Meet your potential leader' with some of the candidates set to contest in the elections in Glen Norah, Mabvuku, Tafara, Chitungwiza and Highfield constituencies.

NANGO is a non-party political, non-profit making organisation and non-denominational official coordinating body of NGOs in Zimbabwe. It is mandated by its membership to coordinate the activities of NGOs, represent the NGO sector and strengthen the voice of NGOs in Zimbabwe. NANGO also coordinates various civil society responses to emerging issues in Zimbabwe.

Source - NANGO

