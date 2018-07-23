'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Leader of the Alliance for People's Agenda Nkosana Moyo has bemoaned that career politicians have mastered the art of monopolizing the political space for decades even when they no longer possess what the country needs NOW.‬"Zimbabwe now needs sound socio-economic management, credible & competent servant leadership," Moyo said.‬"I'm committed and capable to give you just that‬. Vote for me in 30 July 2018."