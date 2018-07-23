News / National
NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances
1 hr ago | Views
State-owned mobile network operator, NetOne has with immediate effect fired 9 top executives, under unclear circumstances, which both the board and minister have professed ignorance on, Business Times and technomag reported.
The fired executives include Brian Mutandiro who has been the acting CEO for a long time, after the sacking of Reward Kangai.
The executives are being reported to have been immediately escorted out of the building and all company equipment confiscated, including switching off of company mobile phones.
"The list of fired executives include: Brian Mutandiro, Raphel Mushanawani, Nancy Murove, Cleopas Kadzimu, Solomon Manda, Innocent Mukandatsama, Jenifer Muketiwa, Sibusisiwe NdhlovU and Clever Isaya."
NetOne also announced the appointment of
Tauya Mugwagwa, Acting Chief Information Officer
Chipo Jaisson, Acting Chief Finance Officer
Edwin Wenga, Acting Head of Administration
Efforts to call NetOne CEO were fruitless by last night as his phone went unanswered.
In an email going to other employees, NetOne announced.
Source - technomag