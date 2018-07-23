'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary general Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has warned Zimbabweans based in South Africa to stop putting their children in danger of being trafficked by sending Omalayitsha or asking strangers to take the children from Zimbabwe to them in SA."Its that time of the year where we expect our children who are based in Zimbabwe to join us for holidays in South Africa. Please do not ask Omalayitsha to bring your undocumented child to South Africa. You knew that your child will join you and you did not apply for their travel documents," he said."If your child does not have a passport, please visit them as you go back to vote. If you are not a registered voter, just join others and visit your child in Zimbabwe. If your child has a passport but there is no relative to accompany the child, just make a trip to Zimbabwe and pick up your child. Do Not Give Your Child To A Stranger!"