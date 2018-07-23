Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The aspiring house of assemble candidate for Bulawayo Central, Joshua Mhambi has made an array of promies to the constituency if he got elected into office."When I am elected to parliament priority will be given to the agitation for the adoption of the following Economic Turn Around Strategy. This strategy addresses macro and micro economic and legislative fundamentals that will benefit Zimbabwe in general and my constituency in particular. It also deal with disadvantaged and underprivileged groups in the constituency,the women, youth and elderly," he said.He said he will remove of all forms of restrictive economic protectionism, remove of the counterproductive protectionist Statutory Instruments 64 which has prejudiced small business and enable sutomation of the border systems so that it takes less than 5 minutes to clear every motor vehicle, less than 2 minutes to clear pedestrian travellers.He said he will maintain the multicurrency system but introduce a free-floating local currency, no foreign exchange rate will be fixed at 1:1 to the US $, Will make the reference currency to be the Rand (instead of the U.S. $) within the multicurrency system, remove all forms of foreign exchange control, and Make Zimbabwe the financial clearing centre for Southern Africa.Mhambi said he will diversify the Victoria Falls into a medical tourist centre by opening centres of medical excellence."I will encourage cut-throat Industrial and commercial competition among companies thereby encouraging them to innovate and adopt robust technologies, Give title deeds, including rural villagers and all land owners and have a clearly defined policy for women and youth land ownership, Innovation, invention, and creative-destruction to be encouraged (i.e creating new ways of doing things and discarding antiquated and inefficient ones), The solution lies in opening up rather than closing the Zimbabwean economy (i.e South Korea has an open economy while North Korea has a closed economy), lofty as these ideas might sound but therein lies the solution to our problems and whilst some of my competition boasts of their egocentric messianic acts in Bulawayo Central by way of hand- outs, food humpers and token solutions. It is my considered belief that what is needed is a holistic solution that ensures that the government is functional and performs it roles effectively and efficiently. This requires electing legislators who have both a local and global appreciation of the country's problems and possible solutions," he said."I present myself to Bulawayo Central as that kind of legislator."