NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NetOne CEO, Mr Lazarus Muchenje could be in hot soup if Zanu-PF wins the upcoming elections, after firing top executives without board approval, TechnoMag has reported.

The NetOne board has professed ignorance on the fired executive saying there were not part of the consultation, while the ICT minister stated that he was still waiting for the brief from the board as only they had the mandate to run operations at the Mobile Network.

Sources close to developments, however, have stated that a seating CEO cannot hire or fire the Chief Finance Officer as this is the only jurisdiction of the board, for transparency and independence purposes, hence the move is null and void.

"He is now single-handedly running operations at NetOne, charging like a Chinese bull in a shop, he does not have the prerogative to make such decisions," said the source.
"He wants to take over the finance department as it has been blocking him in abusing funds. Look at how much he has donated to his cronies since he took over.
"He is also creating parallel structures whereby he is independently negotiating for the sale of NetOne without the authority from the Ministry and has even invited his friends from the DRC to his office," added the source.

However other sources close to the development suggested that Mr Muchenje made the move as the ultimate power, since government automatically dissolves by Monday, hence there is no minister above him to report or reverse his decisions, till the new government is formed.

The enacted board, however, remains running, till the new government dissolves or pronounce any changes

Information reaching us suggests that Muchenje may be hopping for an MDC victory, which automatically means that Zanu-PF has no jurisdiction to change his decisions, or better off a ministry shuffle making his move unchangeable.

This technically means Muchenje cannot be challenged by any board which officially seizes to operate Monday, neither does he report to the current ministry as government automatically dissolves.

What happens after this is highly dependent on the outcome of the upcoming election.

Source - TechnoMag

Comments

