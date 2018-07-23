Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa says they are working closely with the former president Robert Mugabe because he was rejected by his own party.

The government-controlled ZBC reported that Chamisa said he doesn't care who passes the ball to him and Mugabe has passed the ball to him and he will be the second president of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the Robert Mugabe Square in the capital this afternoon, Chamisa said journalists working in the state media need re-orientation in the second republic.

He also said investors are going to come in droves following reports from his emissaries who were in South Africa where BRICS was having its summit and met officials from the British country who promised them more money injected into the economy.

Chamisa said he addressed 82 rallies and witnessed a surge of support for his party in the new dispensation.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance members continued with their call for supporters to picket polling stations after voting.

The message came out when the Alliance held its final rally at the Robert Mugabe Square.

Deposed former Zanu-PF members Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Sandi Moyo as well as other Alliance members took turns to remind supporters that they must return to polling stations after voting.

Alliance partner Tendai Biti who ironically pulled out of MDC blaming Tsvangirai for being a dictator carried the message of praising Tsvangirai post humously.

The MDC Alliance rally was attended by its different leadership including supporters from beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

Source - zbc
Most Popular In 7 Days