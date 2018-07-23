Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's chance of legitimacy

by AFP
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a military-backed veteran hardliner who outmanoeuvred Robert Mugabe and who now promises a fresh start for Zimbabwe.

Monday's election offers Mnangagwa - nicknamed "The Crocodile" - the precious chance of legitimacy after he was appointed president with the generals' support when Mugabe was ousted last November.

It was his battle to secure the top job ahead of Mugabe's wife Grace that triggered the crisis that finally toppled the long-serving president.

When Mnangagwa, 75, was dismissed as vice president by Mugabe, it looked like he lost out to the first lady.

In fear of his life he made a dramatic escape across the border to Mozambique.

His son, who was with him, described Mnangagwa sitting at a bus stop wearing a dusty suit and tattered shoes after a nighttime mountain trek into Mozambique. He had no belongings except a briefcase full of dollars.

But the situation turned on its head within weeks when the military chiefs launched a brief takeover and Mnangagwa emerged as their chosen successor.

With the nation still reeling from Mugabe's demise, Mnangagwa made a triumphant return home and was sworn in as president after Zanu-PF lawmakers swung behind him.

"I never thought he whom I have nurtured, brought into government... that one day he would turn against me," said a mournful Mugabe afterwards.

 Mugabe's closest ally?

Mnangagwa's rise to the presidency came after decades of working closely with Mugabe since Zimbabwe won independence from Britain in 1980.

He held a string of cabinet positions - but relations between him and Mugabe were not always easy.

In 2004, he lost his post as administrative secretary in the ruling Zanu-PF after being accused of angling for the post of vice president.

But he was soon back in favour, and in 2008 served as head of Mugabe's election campaign.

Mugabe lost the first round vote, and Mnangagwa allegedly supervised the wave of violence and intimidation that forced the opposition to pull out of the run-off vote.

He was targeted by EU and US sanctions, and handed control of the powerful defence ministry in the troubled power-sharing government formed in 2009 before becoming vice president in 2014.

On the campaign trail, Mnangagwa has stuck to his oft-repeated pledge to revive the moribund economy, tackle the chronic mass unemployment, re-engage with the West and attract foreign investment.

"We have opened Zimbabwe to investors," he told one recent rally. "We are now standing on the dawn of a new Zimbabwe our children will be proud of."

Since taking office, he wears a striped scarf in Zimbabwe's national colours at almost public appearances, and has tried to fashion himself as a down-to-earth politician.

The target of several apparent assassination attempts in his life, Mnangagwa's electioneering was almost ended by a blast at a rally in June that killed two people as he left the podium.

He also nearly died last year after allegedly eating poisoned ice cream made by his archrival Grace Mugabe's dairy, and was urgently flown to neighbouring South Africa for emergency treatment.

Laconic and thick-set, he describes himself as a born-again Christian, believes there is some role for evicted white farmers in the new Zimbabwe, and says he abstains from alcohol for six months each year.

Born in 1942, Mnangagwa completed his early education in Zimbabwe before his family relocated to neighbouring Zambia.

In 1966, he joined the struggle for independence from British colonial rule, becoming one of the young combatants who helped direct the war after undergoing training in China and Egypt.

His "Crocodile" nickname can be traced back to his ferocious "Crocodile Gang" guerrilla unit in the conflict.

After blowing up a train, he was arrested in 1964 and sentenced to death, later commuted to 10 years in prison because of his young age - leaving him a life-long vocal opponent of the death penalty.

Following independence in 1980, he allegedly was partially responsible for a brutal crackdown on opposition supporters that claimed thousands of lives in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The Gukurahundi massacres remain the biggest stain on his reputation.

Since coming to power, he has brushed off calls to apologise and questioned the 20 000 death toll estimate, though he said he had already set up a commission to address the allegations.

"What has happened has happened," he said, admitting it was "a bad patch" in Zimbabwe's history.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP

Comments

Breeds on sale

2003 nissan vanette

Gates on sale

House to rent- bulawayo

Suits on sale

2006 isuzu elf

For sale are bags

Electric fence supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Voter's roll freely available at Nando's - Ad goes viral

12 mins ago | 69 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa goes to Mbare

17 mins ago | 81 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF chisa mpama!

20 mins ago | 137 Views

WATCH: Woman twerking at Mnangagwa rally

23 mins ago | 255 Views

Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

27 mins ago | 741 Views

How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 468 Views

MRP president's speech at the occasion of the launch of the union of Mthwakazi Parliament

47 mins ago | 179 Views

PHOTOS: The crowd that attended Temba Mliswa rally in Norton today

50 mins ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwe holds final rallies before historic election

1 hr ago | 606 Views

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

1 hr ago | 1196 Views

With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Nelson, these sanctions are on you!

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

The legacy of Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1493 Views

MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Brutish and Ferocious 'Crocodile' your time is up to vacate Munhumutapa Building

7 hrs ago | 1461 Views

A message to our community

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

When Chamisa lost me

7 hrs ago | 3444 Views

NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

7 hrs ago | 6569 Views

Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances

8 hrs ago | 1583 Views

'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chipinge candidates entice voters

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

PHOTO: MDC Alliance supporters gather at Freedom Square

8 hrs ago | 4890 Views

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

10 hrs ago | 5643 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

10 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

10 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

10 hrs ago | 3150 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

10 hrs ago | 1168 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Voting day basics

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

10 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Vote wisely: Church

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mutasa cries for help

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

10 hrs ago | 311 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days