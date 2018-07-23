Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Julius Malema has urged all Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results of the democratic process.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has called on Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF, to ensure a free national election on Monday.

The elections are the first in Zimbabwe's history where Robert Mugabe will not be seeking a mandate to lead.

Malema was addressing EEF members at the Sisa Dukash Stadium at Mdantsane near East London in the Eastern Cape, at the party's fifth birthday celebrations.

The opposition MDC's Nelson Chamisa has claimed it would be impossible for his party to lose the election.

Malema has urged all Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results of the democratic process.

"On Monday Zimbabweans must stand for peace. No intimidation, no rigging if elections are free and fair. If MDC loses it must accept results and not resort to violence."

"We want a free and fair election. We hope to see a new working Zimbabwe that will become a good partner to South Africa. Conduct a peaceful election. We don't want history to repeat itself in Zimbabwe."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sabc
More on: #Malema, #MDC-T, #Zanu-PF

Comments

For sale are bags

Computer programs for tracking sales

Merc c270cdi on sale

1994 isuzu truck

House to rent- bulawayo

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Toyota tallion on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Voter's roll freely available at Nando's - Ad goes viral

9 mins ago | 52 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa goes to Mbare

14 mins ago | 62 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF chisa mpama!

17 mins ago | 102 Views

WATCH: Woman twerking at Mnangagwa rally

21 mins ago | 221 Views

How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 437 Views

MRP president's speech at the occasion of the launch of the union of Mthwakazi Parliament

45 mins ago | 173 Views

PHOTOS: The crowd that attended Temba Mliswa rally in Norton today

48 mins ago | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe holds final rallies before historic election

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa's chance of legitimacy

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

1 hr ago | 1176 Views

With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

3 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Nelson, these sanctions are on you!

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

The legacy of Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1492 Views

MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Brutish and Ferocious 'Crocodile' your time is up to vacate Munhumutapa Building

7 hrs ago | 1460 Views

A message to our community

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

When Chamisa lost me

7 hrs ago | 3433 Views

NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

7 hrs ago | 6554 Views

Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances

8 hrs ago | 1578 Views

'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chipinge candidates entice voters

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

PHOTO: MDC Alliance supporters gather at Freedom Square

8 hrs ago | 4882 Views

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

10 hrs ago | 5626 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

10 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

10 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

10 hrs ago | 3145 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

10 hrs ago | 1168 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Voting day basics

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in final showdown

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Vote wisely: Church

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti loses ballot paper challenge

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

Red flag raised ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Armed robbers steal car, $4 000

10 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mutasa cries for help

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

BCC warns of prolonged water cuts

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Our Perfect Wedding comes to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zec scoffs at ballot paper claims

10 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days