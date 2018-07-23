Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

News / National

by Staff reporter

Julius Malema has urged all Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results of the democratic process.The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has called on Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF, to ensure a free national election on Monday.The elections are the first in Zimbabwe's history where Robert Mugabe will not be seeking a mandate to lead.Malema was addressing EEF members at the Sisa Dukash Stadium at Mdantsane near East London in the Eastern Cape, at the party's fifth birthday celebrations.The opposition MDC's Nelson Chamisa has claimed it would be impossible for his party to lose the election.Malema has urged all Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results of the democratic process."On Monday Zimbabweans must stand for peace. No intimidation, no rigging if elections are free and fair. If MDC loses it must accept results and not resort to violence.""We want a free and fair election. We hope to see a new working Zimbabwe that will become a good partner to South Africa. Conduct a peaceful election. We don't want history to repeat itself in Zimbabwe."