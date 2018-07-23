Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Accept will of the people, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
43 mins ago | Views
The unprecedented opening up of political space by the new dispensation over the past seven months has reinvigorated Zimbabwe, and tomorrow "the voice of the people will be loudly heard", President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

In an address to the nation on the eve of the 2018 harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa urged everyone to accept the poll outcome.

ZBC-TV will broadcast the full address today, ahead of elections tomorrow to pick a President, National Assembly representatives and local government councilors.

In his address to the nation, President Mnangagwa said: "On Monday, Zimbabwe goes to the polls for the 2018 harmonised elections. I come to you just a day beforeour nation goes to vote…

"Let us all - citizens and candidates alike - be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters and that, above all, the Zimbabwe after the polls will still be home to us all - winners and losers alike.

"This land is all we have, all that we are fated to share and live in as compatriots. Let all candidates behave responsibly, and remember their sacred duty to promote peace and tolerance."

President Mnangagwa said after years of stasis, the November 2017 change in national leadership had spurred renewed energy, unlocked opportunities, and nurtured hope and freedom among Zimbabweans.

The President also said by accrediting foreign election observer missions, Zimbabwe had won new allies, partners and friends.

"The past short seven months witnessed an unprecedented opening of political space in our country, creating an environment where civil liberties and rights flourish and stand guaranteed.

"We have been very clear that in the new Zimbabwe, everyone is equal, and is free to speak their mind and to express themselves however they choose.

"Today our people feel free to move and associate. Today our people feel free to worship, and to follow their conscience. Peace reigns in our land, with the citizenry feeling secure to pursue their dreams.

"I am delighted that the election campaign has unfolded in peace, and in accordance with national laws and set principles and guidelines.

"… The election has been the most open in our history, with hundreds of international observers in attendance to witness its open processes.

"As we have always said, the elections will be free, fair, non-violent and credible. The hour to complete that pledge is only a day away. The voice of the people will be loudly heard."

President Mnangagwa told the nation that despite an attempt on his life on June 23, 2018 at a rally in Bulawayo, the election would go ahead.

"Even when some people sought to derail the election by attempting to assassinate me, nothing was reversed, delayed or changed. Nobody was detained. No rights were infringed upon. This is the new Zimbabwe we have always longed for."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail

Comments

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Bags on sale

African prints in sale

Eggs on sale

Gates on sale

Making of home sets

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

For sale are bags


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let's protect our progress

31 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa confirms alliance with the original, authentic and undiluted Zanu-PF

34 mins ago | 307 Views

Zec reveals ballot paper stats

45 mins ago | 424 Views

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Zimbabwe Sables incorporate the RWC7s Cheetahs into their structure

50 mins ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe military promising to give power to Chamisa'

12 hrs ago | 7791 Views

ZAPU spokesperson throws in hat for Bulawayo Central Constituency

13 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Chamisa fanning anarchy

13 hrs ago | 2503 Views

1893MRM wishes Zimbabwe, and most importantly, Mthwakazi nation a peaceful and meaningful 2018 election

13 hrs ago | 455 Views

MRP launches a Mthwakazi Parliament

13 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Voter's roll freely available at Nando's - Ad goes viral

13 hrs ago | 2428 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa goes to Mbare

13 hrs ago | 703 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF chisa mpama!

13 hrs ago | 1431 Views

WATCH: Woman twerking at Mnangagwa rally

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Malema urges Zimbabwean political parties to accept the results

13 hrs ago | 1796 Views

How Dr. Nkosana Moyo will become the next president of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1512 Views

MRP president's speech at the occasion of the launch of the union of Mthwakazi Parliament

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

PHOTOS: The crowd that attended Temba Mliswa rally in Norton today

14 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Zimbabwe holds final rallies before historic election

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mnangagwa's chance of legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chamisa working closely with Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 2659 Views

With Grace and Nelson on the Same Side: We must all get behind ED

16 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Nelson, these sanctions are on you!

16 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Caution! - Zimbabwe is at a critical moment

16 hrs ago | 874 Views

The legacy of Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1714 Views

MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

20 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Brutish and Ferocious 'Crocodile' your time is up to vacate Munhumutapa Building

20 hrs ago | 1585 Views

A message to our community

20 hrs ago | 554 Views

When Chamisa lost me

20 hrs ago | 4493 Views

NetOne CEO bets on Chamisa win - report

20 hrs ago | 9143 Views

Josh Mhambi makes promises to Bulawayo Central constituency if elected MP

21 hrs ago | 797 Views

'Stop hiring Omalayitsha to take your kids to SA'

21 hrs ago | 1339 Views

NetOne CEO fires 'entire' Exco under unclear circumstances

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

'Vote for me,' Moyo urges Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 714 Views

#MeetYourPotentialLeader kicks off

21 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chipinge candidates entice voters

21 hrs ago | 581 Views

Its amazing that political parties go into election knowing ZEC's irregularities

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Majome concerned with the glaring anomalies in voters' roll in Harare West

21 hrs ago | 651 Views

PHOTO: MDC Alliance supporters gather at Freedom Square

21 hrs ago | 5677 Views

Chamisa ally Cross says Mnangagwa will get a thumping majority

23 hrs ago | 7154 Views

Mnangagwa dates women

23 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Chamisa woos Mnangagwa support base

23 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mthwakazi 'parliament' to deal with Gukurahundi

23 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chamisa gets free Sadc 'advice'

23 hrs ago | 3750 Views

'Forex dealers backbone of economy'

23 hrs ago | 762 Views

2 more strikers for Highlanders

23 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa endorsed by Zimbabwe 'despot'

23 hrs ago | 1580 Views

CSOs, parties wary over ban on demos, political meetings

23 hrs ago | 150 Views

Voting day basics

23 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa a big pretender: Ex-US envoys

23 hrs ago | 937 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days