WATCH: Chamisa confirms alliance with the original, authentic and undiluted Zanu-PF

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
File picture
MDC-Alliance Presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday confirmed he was working with former President Robert Mugabe in his bid to win the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.



At a rally in Harare, Mr Chamisa also acknowledged the support of Ms Eunice Sandi-Moyo, interim president of a faction of Mr Mugabe's pet project, the National Patriotic Front, and the small group's spokesperson, Mr Jealousy Mawarire.

Mr Chamisa said no one should question whoever lends him support.

"Let me welcome NPF here represented by Mai Sandi-Moyo. Some don't know what NPF is, when we welcome them here we are welcoming the genuine Zanu-PF. It means we have the original Zanu-PF here, authentic and undiluted," said Mr Chamisa.

"Robert Mugabe is a citizen of Zimbabwe; a former president of the Republic of Zimbabwe who is going to hand over to the president of the Second Republic, myself here present," he said.

His announcement drew grumbling from the crowd, which appeared displeased with the alliance.

NPF has since its formation a few months ago already splintered.

Mr Chamisa also said he had international donors who would pour bucket-loads of cash into Zimbabwe after the elections.

However, he said his campaign had struggled to raise funds for logistics and regalia.

At the same rally, MDC-Alliance principal Mr Tendai Biti claimed his officials met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at last week's Brics Summit in South Africa, and were also promised cash.

Mr Chamisa told a rally in Mutare in February that he met United States President Donald Trump, who promised to release $15 billion to the MDC-Alliance.

He later apologised after the US flagged the claims as false.

Mr Chamisa yesterday claimed Zanu-PF had bussed people into Harare for its well-subscribed rally at the National Sports Stadium. But as the MDC-Alliance rally wound down, a party official announced through the public address system that they were looking for the parents/guardians of a child from Mvuri who had been lost in the crowd.

Source - Sunday Mail

Comments

