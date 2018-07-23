'We are prepared to die' - Biti speaks after assassination attempt

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti yesterday claimed that he was a target of an assassination attempt after his vehicle was allegedly hit by an unregistered car in Harare on Friday night.Biti said he was tipped off that he would be attacked and decided to use another vehicle."My driver was in the car and another car was parked at the gate of a certain house facing the main road," he said."When my driver was passing, that car hit my car and sped away."It's a political act. But I want them to know that we are prepared to die for this country."Biti, who is the president of the People's Democratic Party, is a principal in the MDC Alliance.Meanwhile, in Hurungwe West Zanu PF is allegedly mobilising headmen and ordering them to list down their subjects so that they can go together to vote for the ruling party tomorrow.A villager from Hurungwe West where Zanu PF is represented by Mary Mliswa, who requested anonymity, said the situation was bad in the constituency, with Zanu PF forming terror groups to harass opposition supporters.