Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe pales into insignificance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
At the height of her husband's rule, former first lady Grace Mugabe would make sure that the world knows about her birthday.

Live television coverage and floods of newspaper adverts captured the biggest day in the life of a woman whose political influence in the last years of her husband's tenure shook the political foundations as was her polarising figure.

Times have changed.

This week Grace quietly celebrated her 53rd birthday away from the public glare as Zimbabweans, who have moved on from her husband's ill-fated reign, prepared to go and vote.

On July 23 Grace celebrated her birthday quietly.

She only received warm wishes from her family, particularly her son Robert Junior who took to his social media page to celebrate his mother's birthday.

"Only God loves me the way you do. Happy Birthday," wrote Robert Jnr on his Instagram page accompanied by a picture of Grace in Singapore.

In the picture, Grace was wearing training gear, supposedly taking a break from a morning run, and compliments were that she does not look her age.

Had it been that Mugabe was still ruling, by the time Grace turned 53, State enterprises and the public media would have ran glowing tributes through full colour adverts.

Grace and her husband have openly disclosed their bitterness with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration.

This is as a result of the military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy which in November last year, triggered a chain of events which ended with the curtain falling on Mugabe, when he resigned moments after Parliament had started damaging proceedings to impeach him.

The operation also saw the nonagenarian and Grace being placed under house arrest, while several Cabinet ministers linked to the Generation 40 faction - which had coalesced around the Mugabes - were also targeted.

The annihilated G40 was, before the military intervention, locked in a bitter war with Mnangagwa and his supporters for the control of both Zanu-PF and the country
While Grace liked to celebrate her birthdays in posh style, current First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is different.

This year she stopped companies and the media from running adverts celebrating her birthday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Looking for house to rent low density

For sale are sneakers and timberland

For sale are bags

1994 isuzu truck

Gates on sale

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Making of home sets

Bags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

5 mins ago | 20 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

14 mins ago | 14 Views

How come women live longer than men?

14 mins ago | 16 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

17 mins ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

18 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

20 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

21 mins ago | 31 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

21 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

23 mins ago | 86 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

25 mins ago | 62 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

25 mins ago | 48 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

26 mins ago | 82 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

26 mins ago | 163 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

27 mins ago | 120 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

28 mins ago | 112 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

29 mins ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

30 mins ago | 39 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Modi donates ambulance

31 mins ago | 68 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

32 mins ago | 50 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

33 mins ago | 43 Views

Staying after being cheated on

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

36 mins ago | 17 Views

This is how you vote

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

46 mins ago | 72 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

47 mins ago | 54 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

48 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

48 mins ago | 33 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

52 mins ago | 56 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

52 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

53 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe decides

54 mins ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

55 mins ago | 109 Views

After the votes are cast....

57 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 66 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

58 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

60 mins ago | 127 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zinara finance manager nails CEO in graft trial

1 hr ago | 54 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days