Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe barred from disrupting Biti's rallies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Deputy Finance minister and aspiring Zanu-PF legislator for Harare East constituency Terence Mukupe has been banned from disrupting the opposition MDC Alliance's political party campaigns.

Mukupe, squaring off with  the MDC Alliance's candidate Tendai Biti and other smaller candidates, was barred from engaging in politically-motivated violence, intimidation and causing disruptions of rallies, meetings or any gatherings organised by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance in a ruling from the recently established special courts to deal with cases of political violence.

The verdict deepened a political row between Mukupe and Biti, which has seen the rookie minister recently offer a grudging apology to Biti over widely condemned "HIV therapy" attack on the MDC Alliance candidate.

The interdict came after the MDC Alliance and six of its party supporters on Monday petitioned the Electoral Courts - formed as part of the government's drive to curtail unrest and intimidation ahead of the first post-Robert Mugabe elections set for July - protesting that some Zanu-PF party supporters had committed several electoral malpractices against them on July in Harare East constituency.

The MDC Alliance supporters namely Emmanuel Gumbo, Clement Daudi, Tapiwanashe Zongoro, Coster Kazingizi, Stewart Manyika, Prince Mutebuka - who were represented by Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights - argued that their political rights were violated after some Zanu-PF party supporters disrupted a political rally in Caledonia, a high density suburb located in Harare East constituency.

The MDC Alliance supporters said the Zanu-PF supporters - allegedly acting under the instructions of Mukupe - randomly and mercilessly pelted some vehicles and MDC Alliance supporters with stones resulting in two opposition supporters Clement Daudi and Prince Mutebuka sustaining injuries from the assault while Coster Kazingizi's vehicle was damaged.

The opposition party supporters argued that the Zanu-PF party supporters' conduct affects the fairness of the elections scheduled for Monday and creates an uneven playing field for contestants.

Delivering a vote seen as free and fair is crucial to Zimbabwe's efforts to mend ties with the West and could help unlock foreign funding and investment needed to revive the struggling economy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mukupe, #Biti, #Rallies

Comments

4 roomed house wanted

Lessons on art paintings

Kitchen units on sale

Computer programs for tracking sales

Toyota tallion on sale

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Electric fence supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

1 min ago | 0 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

10 mins ago | 49 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

18 mins ago | 20 Views

How come women live longer than men?

19 mins ago | 31 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

21 mins ago | 73 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

22 mins ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

23 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

24 mins ago | 37 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

25 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

26 mins ago | 46 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

26 mins ago | 82 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

28 mins ago | 118 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

29 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

29 mins ago | 69 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

30 mins ago | 51 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

31 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

31 mins ago | 186 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

32 mins ago | 135 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

33 mins ago | 118 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

34 mins ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

35 mins ago | 43 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Modi donates ambulance

36 mins ago | 76 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

37 mins ago | 54 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

38 mins ago | 48 Views

Staying after being cheated on

39 mins ago | 47 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

41 mins ago | 18 Views

This is how you vote

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

45 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

50 mins ago | 101 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

51 mins ago | 76 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

52 mins ago | 55 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

53 mins ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

53 mins ago | 34 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

57 mins ago | 57 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

57 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

58 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe decides

59 mins ago | 41 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

60 mins ago | 111 Views

After the votes are cast....

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

1 hr ago | 115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days