Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Metallon CEO steps down

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Metallon Corporation CEO Kenneth Mekani, has stepped down to pursue personal business interests. Mekani, who has been at the helm of Zimbabwe's largest gold producer since 2015 leaves the post in September 2018.

The London-based gold producer, said in a statement it has completed a corporate restructuring exercise to ensure each mining subsidiary is a standalone company with its own management team. The Metallon Corporation Chief Executive Officer position will now be based in London.

"As part of the Metallon restructuring, I was offered a transfer to London which I declined due to personal reasons. I have been part of the Metallon family for more than 3 decades. As I leave the company, I look forward to exploring, with the Board and its Chairman, other ways by which I can continue to give input in the transition phase.

"I will continue to follow company's success with great enthusiasm," Mekani said Metallon chairman, Mzi Khumalo, said Mekani's experience in the mining industry over the past 31 years has been an asset to Metallon.

"Kenneth led the company's transition through various phases of growth and it has been Metallon's wish to have him continue in his role from our offices in the United Kingdom. However, we understand that he will not be able to relocate, due to personal reasons. We look forward to exploring a continued collaboration in other capacities."

Mekani's working relationship with Metallon began when he joined then Lonrho Mining as a graduate trainee metallurgist in June 1987. After completing the graduate trainee programme, Mekani was appointed plant metallurgist and he spent several years in the group's various operations where he worked his way up the ranks and was involved in major metallurgical projects.

In December 2012, he was appointed acting chief operations officer for the company and in June 2013, he was appointed general manager for the group's flagship operation, How Mine.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Metallon, #CEO, #Quits

Comments

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Bmw tag watch on sale

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Goat farming business

Looking for house to rent low density

For sale are sneakers and timberland

2003 nissan vanette


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

7 mins ago | 26 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

16 mins ago | 16 Views

How come women live longer than men?

16 mins ago | 22 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

18 mins ago | 51 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

19 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

23 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

23 mins ago | 32 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

24 mins ago | 69 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

25 mins ago | 96 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

26 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

27 mins ago | 67 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

27 mins ago | 50 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

28 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

29 mins ago | 176 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

30 mins ago | 125 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

30 mins ago | 113 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

31 mins ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

32 mins ago | 41 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Modi donates ambulance

33 mins ago | 72 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

34 mins ago | 50 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Staying after being cheated on

36 mins ago | 45 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

38 mins ago | 17 Views

This is how you vote

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

42 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

47 mins ago | 99 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

48 mins ago | 75 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

49 mins ago | 55 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

50 mins ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

50 mins ago | 33 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

52 mins ago | 66 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

54 mins ago | 56 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

55 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

55 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe decides

56 mins ago | 40 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

57 mins ago | 110 Views

After the votes are cast....

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zinara finance manager nails CEO in graft trial

1 hr ago | 56 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days