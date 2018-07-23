Metallon CEO steps down

News / National

by Staff reporter

Metallon Corporation CEO Kenneth Mekani, has stepped down to pursue personal business interests. Mekani, who has been at the helm of Zimbabwe's largest gold producer since 2015 leaves the post in September 2018.The London-based gold producer, said in a statement it has completed a corporate restructuring exercise to ensure each mining subsidiary is a standalone company with its own management team. The Metallon Corporation Chief Executive Officer position will now be based in London."As part of the Metallon restructuring, I was offered a transfer to London which I declined due to personal reasons. I have been part of the Metallon family for more than 3 decades. As I leave the company, I look forward to exploring, with the Board and its Chairman, other ways by which I can continue to give input in the transition phase."I will continue to follow company's success with great enthusiasm," Mekani said Metallon chairman, Mzi Khumalo, said Mekani's experience in the mining industry over the past 31 years has been an asset to Metallon."Kenneth led the company's transition through various phases of growth and it has been Metallon's wish to have him continue in his role from our offices in the United Kingdom. However, we understand that he will not be able to relocate, due to personal reasons. We look forward to exploring a continued collaboration in other capacities."Mekani's working relationship with Metallon began when he joined then Lonrho Mining as a graduate trainee metallurgist in June 1987. After completing the graduate trainee programme, Mekani was appointed plant metallurgist and he spent several years in the group's various operations where he worked his way up the ranks and was involved in major metallurgical projects.In December 2012, he was appointed acting chief operations officer for the company and in June 2013, he was appointed general manager for the group's flagship operation, How Mine.