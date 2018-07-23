Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
INDEPENDENT candidates in Bulawayo have formed a group which goes by the name Independents Bulawayo Forum (IBF) to canvas for support ahead of the harmonised elections.

A member of the grouping, Mr Nkosana Mnkandla, who successfully submitted his papers to contest in the  Magwegwe constituency, said it was time Zimbabweans looked at a different solution for redemption.

He said the past years have seen the development of a political culture where political parties take precedence over citizens and it was time people took their power back.

"Party politics have failed to solve the country's problems but have instead abetted them. When MPs speak policy they put party position ahead of the solution that would serve people best.

"One needs to respect party bosses for him to retain his position within that party to an extent that one does not see the bad side of a policy just because it is being propagated by the party."

He said he was personally inspired by Norton MP; Mr Temba Mliswa whom he believes was effective in his position as chairperson of Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines and Energy due to the fact that he does not toe any party line.

Questioned on whether independents are not also vulnerable to being "influenced" by other forces to support certain decisions, he said there are no guarantees but independents should be given the benefit of the doubt as they are untested.

The former Alliance for People's Agenda Bulawayo provincial secretary acknowledged history was stacked against them but said for new and effective solutions the country needs to find a new way of doing things.

Mr Mnkandla said he left APA having felt that being in a party would make him ineffective in representing the Magwegwe constituency if elected.

Other members of IBF are Bulawayo Central National Assembly aspirant, Dr Geneva Sibanda, an academic, businessman, farmer and founding director of the Young Person's Empowerment and Development Trust (YPEAD). Aspiring Bulawayo City Council Ward 2 candidate, Cecil Cripwell, wants to see accountability, clarity in council and restore business units to their best performance resulting in better service delivery.

Mr Johane Marufu (41), who has a disability, has taken aim at Ward 3 and is intent on articulating people-centred issues while Natasha Karimakwenda, the first female debate president and founder of the Nust presidential debate is standing in Ward 5 while Danger Nyoni has put his name for the Makokoba constituency Parliamentary seat.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Mini bus for sale

2006 isuzu elf

Dresses on sale

Bags on sale

1994 isuzu truck

Goat farming business

4 roomed house wanted

4 room house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let's give our people decent burials

5 mins ago | 4 Views

How come women live longer than men?

6 mins ago | 3 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

12 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

13 mins ago | 13 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

13 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

17 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

18 mins ago | 111 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

19 mins ago | 83 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

20 mins ago | 88 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

21 mins ago | 44 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

22 mins ago | 22 Views

Modi donates ambulance

23 mins ago | 48 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

24 mins ago | 39 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Staying after being cheated on

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

27 mins ago | 12 Views

This is how you vote

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

37 mins ago | 88 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

37 mins ago | 57 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

39 mins ago | 50 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

40 mins ago | 32 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

41 mins ago | 20 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

43 mins ago | 55 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

44 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

44 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe decides

46 mins ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

46 mins ago | 104 Views

After the votes are cast....

48 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

50 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

51 mins ago | 120 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

52 mins ago | 106 Views

Zinara finance manager nails CEO in graft trial

52 mins ago | 48 Views

Another Zimbabwe police shake-up

53 mins ago | 145 Views

Chigwedere, son ordered to get paternity tests

54 mins ago | 59 Views

Mukupe barred from disrupting Biti's rallies

55 mins ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days