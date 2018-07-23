Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday drew a bumper crowd in his final rally, eclipsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose campaign engagement across town attracted a paltry crowd ahead of tomorrow's harmonised elections, reported the Standard.

Yesterday's rallies marked the end of the campaign period and Harare was a sea of red as MDC Alliance supporters gave the youthful presidential candidate the thumbs-up.

Chamisa told his supporters that he was confident of upstaging Mnangagwa in the watershed elections.

"Today we are celebrating. Change is inevitable, victory is certain. If we miss our chance on Monday, we are doomed for life," he said.

The former student leader said he held 82 campaign rallies since he took over from the late Morgan Tsvangirai and three-quarters of them were in rural areas.

Chamisa said he was impressed by "the commitment for change" that was also "palpable" in rural areas.

"The message from rural areas was very clear that the people want change," he said.

"What I want to tell Mnangagwa is that there will be no run-off, there is a run-over, we are going to win. There is no way Mnangagwa can win this election."

He tore into Mnangagwa, saying he was trying to run away from his past by heaping blame for the country's economic decay on Mugabe.

"You cannot run away from your shadow. We know Mugabe erred, they erred together with Mnangagwa," he said.

"I am focusing on the future, not the past, we will say to Mugabe, show us where you failed and we take it from there.

"Mugabe and Mnangagwa are in the same WhatsApp group."

Chamisa assured civil servants that their jobs were secure, saying his government would not fire anyone, but would change the way of doing things.

"We want to restore the glitter and glamour of the teaching profession," he said.

"Soldiers, you are not a militia of a party, you protect the people.

"I know the likes of [Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip] Valerio Sibanda are professional and know they would support the people's vote.

"No soldier will be victimised. We are going to debunk the notion that soldiers are of a political party."

Chamisa said he would remove bond notes and restore confidence in the banking sector in his quest to revive the economy.
He also promised property rights and security of tenure to newly resettled farmers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Making of home sets

Goat farming business

African prints in sale

Bmwx3 on sale

Suits on sale

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Packing bags on sale

Toyota tallion on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

23 mins ago | 163 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

26 mins ago | 73 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

29 mins ago | 66 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

30 mins ago | 64 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

32 mins ago | 66 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

34 mins ago | 145 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

36 mins ago | 136 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

38 mins ago | 125 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

1 hr ago | 480 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

How come women live longer than men?

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Modi donates ambulance

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Staying after being cheated on

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

This is how you vote

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

3 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days