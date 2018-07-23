Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign manager Sibusiso Moyo said all the candidates must accept the outcome of tomorrow's polls even if the results were not in their favour."Why are you not asking if other opposition parties are ready to accept the results when the results come out?" he said in response to questions on whether the incumbent would hand over power if defeated."This is an obligation of all contesting parties that the will of the people will prevail and we don't expect anyone else to be challenging the results," the Foreign Affairs minister said.Tomorrow's elections will be keenly watched across the world as Zimbabwe seeks to come out of decades of international isolation.