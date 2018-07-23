Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS living in South Africa have praised the new political leadership led by President Mnangagwa for maintaining pre-election peace unlike in previous polls where incidents of violence and intimidation were reported.

Sunday News visited popular bus stations at Braamfontein and Park Station in Johannesburg on Friday where some of the Zimbabweans said they were on their way home to cast their vote in tomorrow's harmonised elections. Mrs Chenai Kapeta who was heading to Chitungwiza said she is overwhelmed as she last voted in 2002 before she left for South Africa.

"I have been here in South Africa for over a decade and in the 2008 elections I hesitated to go and vote even for the runoff because of the violence. I feared for my life. This time around I went home to register to vote and I am going to vote on Monday. I want to be part of history. To vote in the first election without Mugabe, no, I cannot miss that," she said.

Another Zimbabwean who was on his way to Hwange said from the reports he has been following, the country will hold a fair election as everyone was accorded the chance to campaign freely while observes from different countries and organisations were given the leeway to observe the elections.

"Observers from all over the world are on the ground and have not reported any foul play which shows consistency and respect for human kind by the Government but the opposition is still on the wrong page based on past experiences, a sign that they are not quite ready for change," said the man who requested anonymity.

An MDC Alliance supporter Mr John Mlambo said the late opposition leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai would have been happy to witness such an electoral environment.

"If Tsvangirai had lived to see this day where elections are to be conducted in a peaceful environment, he would be so happy after what he and other party members endured in 2008 under the hands of Mr Mugabe," he said.

An official from a cross border bus transport said the number of passengers going to Zimbabwe has increased steadily over the past weeks.

"This hardly happens when there is no holiday for us to have full bookings, this is definitely a first of its kind, showing that Zimbabwe is now free from political violence and other incidents," he said.

A cross border transporter commonly known as umalayitsha said the 2018 harmonised elections have become a boom to their business.

"My brother, judging from the fact that it's July, it's a first to have such demands with both passengers and luggage. Lena yiKhisimusi sibili, konke ngenxa yombuso omutsha okhona ngasezweni lethu (This is definitely an early Christmas for us all thanks to the new dispensation)," said Mr Bhekani Ndlovu popularly known as BK.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Zimbabweans, #Vote,

Comments

Dresses on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Bmw tag watch on sale

Making of home sets

Eggs on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

2006 isuzu elf

4 roomed house wanted


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

23 mins ago | 164 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

26 mins ago | 74 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

29 mins ago | 66 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

30 mins ago | 65 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

33 mins ago | 66 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

34 mins ago | 148 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

36 mins ago | 136 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

38 mins ago | 125 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

1 hr ago | 480 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

How come women live longer than men?

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Modi donates ambulance

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Staying after being cheated on

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

This is how you vote

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

3 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days