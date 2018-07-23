Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has withdrawn its court case against an independent candidate who is reportedly using President Emmerson Mnangagwa's picture on his campaign posters.This came after High Court judge Justice Felistus Chatukuta said there was no law precluding an independent candidate from associating with any presidential candidate of his choice, resulting in the applicant withdrawing the case and tendered wasted costs.Aspiring Goromonzi South MP Oswell Gwanzura, a known Zanu-PF supporter, filed his nomination papers to stand as an independent candidate after chaotic primary elections in which Petronella Kagonye was declared as the ruling party's candidate. In an urgent application under HC6823/18, Zanu-PF filed for an interdict to stop Gwanzura from using the slogan "ED-PFee" at his rallies.Gwanzura's lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers said the applicant cited as Zanu-PF had no case.