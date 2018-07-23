Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa held a closed door meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Friday during which the leader of the Eastern European country expressed hope that the President will convincingly win elections tomorrow.

In an interview yesterday, the head of the Europe and Americas Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa said the meeting - the President's first with the Russian leader - was held in a friendly mood.

"President Mnangagwa congratulated President Putin for convincingly winning elections in his country earlier this year and President Putin wished our President well in the elections on Monday. He (President Putin) also expressed hope that the two leaders will continue working together well into the future," said Ambassador Chipaziwa.

President Mnangagwa was among several African heads of state and government who were invited to the BRICS Africa Outreach Dialogue that was held on the last day of the BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The summit ran from Wednesday to Friday and was attended by leaders of all the five BRICS member states - presidents Putin, Xi Jinping (China), Michel Temer (Brazil), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to President Mnangagwa, African leaders who attended the BRICS Africa Outreach Dialogue include incoming Sadc chairperson, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Peter Mutharika (Malawi), Joao Lourenco (Angola), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda and the chairperson of the East African Community), Paul Kagame (Rwanda and African Union chairperson), Edgar Lungu, (Zambia) and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique). The dialogue was introduced to bolster relations between BRICS - whose members are some of the world's emerging economies - and Africa which is largely a developing region.

Speaking at the forum, President Mnangagwa said all was in place for a free, fair, transparent and credible election tomorrow.

President Putin won elections by more than 75 percent in March to secure a second term. He was among the first world leaders to congratulate President Mnangagwa after his inauguration in November last year.

In March President Putin sent his Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov with a message praising the President for bringing political stability to the country and steering it towards economic growth. Amb Chipaziwa said President Mnangagwa and his Russian counterpart are well disposed to each other and their Friday meeting was held in a friendly mood.

"It was a meeting of friends who look forward to expanding their relations. Zimbabwe expects BRICS to continue growing and for them to grow, they need us as Africa. We, as Africa also need BRICS for us to grow. We have our neighbour South Africa who is a member of BRICS but South Africa cannot strut the world stage as if they are the only country in Africa. Zimbabwe is at the centre of southern Africa. We need South Africa; we need Mozambique for our imports and exports. That is why there was this very important engagement between BRICS and Africa. "

Presidents Mnangagwa and Putin also discussed the need for multilateralism in global affairs, said Amb Chipaziwa. BRICS has, among its founding goals, the promotion of multilateralism in a world that is dominated by one power, the US.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

House to rent

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Dresses on sale

2006 isuzu elf

Bmw tag watch on sale

Mini bus for sale

Looking for house to rent low density

Goat farming business


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

24 mins ago | 174 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

27 mins ago | 84 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

30 mins ago | 69 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

32 mins ago | 72 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

34 mins ago | 69 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

35 mins ago | 153 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

36 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

38 mins ago | 139 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

39 mins ago | 130 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

How come women live longer than men?

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Modi donates ambulance

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Staying after being cheated on

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

This is how you vote

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

3 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days