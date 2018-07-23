'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN former legislator Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has called on women to go and vote tomorrow without wearing panties so that whenever they think of voting for a man where there is a female candidate, they can lift their dresses and quickly get reminded of the need to support one of their own.Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who is the campaign manager for MDC-T Presidential candidate Dr Thokozani Khupe said this yesterday during the party's final "prayer rally" held at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo. She gave an analogy of a pregnant woman in labour who she said "speaks her mind" because of pain and said women must go and vote without underwear."We are sometimes attacked by demons that make us forget that we are women when we see men. Women don't wear panties on Monday, when you get into the voting booth and you start getting confused by seeing pictures of male candidates that you think of voting for, if you do, just lift your dress and look between your legs. You will be reminded that you are a woman and then vote for a woman. When you see me on Monday just know Priscilla is also not wearing underwear because I am scared of that demon that can confuse me too."During the prayer rally, women stood and prayed for Dr Khupe to receive favour during the election. Dr Khupe said she was proud of the support she has received since she was chosen to lead the party."This is a legitimising election, we are going to be electing a people's President and for the first time people will be allowed to choose a leader of their own choice. It is then important that this election be free, fair and legitimate because we want to get back to legitimacy," she said.Dr Khupe said if elected into power she would be at the forefront of reviving industries in Bulawayo."Bulawayo was an industrial hub, kontuthuziyathunqa, but now the economy is bad and people do not have jobs or food. Our children are not going to school but we as MDC-T are going to fix this economy by ensuring that there is devolution of power. We want to do away with centralisation," she said.