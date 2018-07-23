Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary general Ngqabutho Mabhena has said former President Robert Mugabe must not feature in Zimbabwe's politics either through MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa or any way."The Mugabe's must not come back not even through Chamisa. For Chamisa to tell us that Mugabe represents the old ZANU that is responsible for our suffering and accepts his support is a betrayal of all those who marched against Mugabe in November 2017."As oberseved by the Imbizo Foram, the implication of his statement is that, ED leads a new ZANU(PF) which is not responsible for Gukurahundi, and other ills. This is sad," he said.