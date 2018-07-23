Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic party has complained that Zanu Pf supporters today  gathered and were  dancing outside the home of their vice President who is a parliamentary candidate for Njube Lobhengula constituency in Bulawayo as the nation gears for elections tomorrow.

"It is so surprising that a party that purports to be bringing a new dispensation would act in this barbaric manner. We urge our members to rush to her resident now and defend our heroine," said MRP.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

