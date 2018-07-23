News / National
Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home
Mthwakazi Republic party has complained that Zanu Pf supporters today gathered and were dancing outside the home of their vice President who is a parliamentary candidate for Njube Lobhengula constituency in Bulawayo as the nation gears for elections tomorrow.
"It is so surprising that a party that purports to be bringing a new dispensation would act in this barbaric manner. We urge our members to rush to her resident now and defend our heroine," said MRP.
Source - Byo24News