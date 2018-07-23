Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the ruling Zanu PF is printing posters in which they purport are from MDC Alliance announcing their boycott of the polls on Monday."ZANU PF printing millions of fliers with forged Chamisa signature in Harare purporting to boycott elections. Watch out and disregard them. Massive propaganda and disinformation on way!" Ruhanya said.