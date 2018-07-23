Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Political activist Rickson Kangwena has challenged the electorate not to take election personal as that has a serious after effect to them."Every Zimbabwean has to know that, the biggest beneficiaries and losers of these elections will be the politicians themselves. You, me and every other ordinary voter will still be wearing the same clothes, sleeping on the same bed, eating the same meals and mingling with the same friendships after the polls," he said."As such, I would be a fool to let these elections steal away my friends and acquaintances, or destroy my social circles, or strain my professional life.These elections may mean the end of the political careers of Joyce Mujuru, or Nelson Chamisa, or Emmerson Mnangagwa, or other politicians, but your professional career will still go on; and has to go on. It'll be folly to hitch your future and that of your family to the wagon that's carrying your favourite politician's future."He said to those who do politics; Yes, be very active and vigorous in pushing for the success of your favorite politician, but equally be mindful of the fact that it's merely politics."It's not war; it's just a battle for support. Whoever wins these polls may not change the quality of your life to the same extent as your close friends, family and acquaintances do," he said."Remember ED, Chamisa, Chiwenga, Khupe, Nkosana etc are not even sworn enemies. They all know it's politics. Don't take this personally, or seriously. You'll ruin your relations for no good reason. After all God appoints Kings and rulers of this world."