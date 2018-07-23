Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

by Stephen Jakes
22 mins ago | Views
Political activist Rickson Kangwena has challenged the electorate not to take election personal as that has a serious after effect to them.

"Every Zimbabwean has to know that, the biggest beneficiaries and losers of these elections will be the politicians themselves. You, me and every other ordinary voter will still be wearing the same clothes, sleeping on the same bed, eating the same meals and mingling with the same friendships after the polls," he said.

"As such, I would be a fool to let these elections steal away my friends and acquaintances, or destroy my social circles, or strain my professional life.
These elections may mean the end of the political careers of Joyce Mujuru, or Nelson Chamisa, or Emmerson Mnangagwa, or other politicians, but your professional career will still go on; and has to go on. It'll be folly to hitch your future and that of your family to the wagon that's carrying your favourite politician's future."

He said to those who do politics; Yes, be very active and vigorous in pushing for the success of your favorite politician, but equally be mindful of the fact that it's merely politics.

"It's not war; it's just a battle for support. Whoever wins these polls may not change the quality of your life to the same extent as your close friends, family and acquaintances do," he said.

"Remember ED, Chamisa, Chiwenga, Khupe, Nkosana etc are not even sworn enemies. They all know it's politics. Don't take this personally, or seriously. You'll ruin your relations for no good reason. After all God appoints Kings and rulers of this world."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Suits on sale

For sale are bags

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

4 room house pumula south

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Packing bags on sale

African prints in sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

10 mins ago | 37 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

16 mins ago | 29 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

17 mins ago | 32 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

19 mins ago | 38 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

21 mins ago | 81 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

23 mins ago | 90 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

2 hrs ago | 798 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

How come women live longer than men?

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Modi donates ambulance

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Staying after being cheated on

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

This is how you vote

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

3 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days