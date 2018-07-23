Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

News / National

by Ngqabutho Mabhena

Alliance for People's Agenda leader Nkosana Moyo has urged the people to go and vote for a quality change not just change."My last address before 30 July. It is time to vote differently: for the leader we need, for qualitative change not just change alone. For competent, credible and pragmatic servant leadership," he said."I also take this time to thank you all for opening up to an alternative way of campaigning and governing our country. We have all done well. Now let us all get out and vote!"