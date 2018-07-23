MDC broke, says Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T leader and Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa says the main opposition is broke.Chamisa was addressing tens of thousands of his followers who thronged his final campaign rally at Freedom Square in Harare on Saturday."I would want to thank everyone who contributed towards where we are today. We did not have enough money…we did not have resources," said the presidential hopeful, adding that they had no t-shirts to distribute to party supporters."Even the people (staff) who are here can testify that they were not given any cent. People (supporters) who are here came on their own because we had no resources from the party. No resource from the party because we do not have the capacity."The main opposition has been ditched by its traditional western funders amid claims of both donor fatigue and a pro-government policy thrust that has since been adopted by its former allies.